How to play the Dragon Age games in timeline order

The Dragon Age series created by Bioware is one of the most well-known RPG series in recent years. The series has intricate and rich lore for players to uncover in the continent of Thedas during the Age of the Dragon. The characters present in the games have their own deeply-moving stories and the occasional humor that makes them so compelling. The success of the video games has spawned books, comics, short stories, and even a film. Since the contribution of video games is quite predominant to the franchise’s success, let’s take a look at all the mainline games in the series in timeline order. All the games take place within the ninth Age of Thedas known as the Dragon Age.

Dragon Age: Origins (9:30- 9:31 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

The first game in the series titled Dragon Age: Origins takes place in the thirtieth year of the Dragon Age. Players take on the role of ”The Warden”, a new Grey Warden recruit within the realm of Ferelden. The Grey Wardens begin their journey to stop the Fifth Blight, led by the darkspawn. After being betrayed by their allies, the Warden must now forge alliances with the help of the old Grey Warden treaties in order to defeat the Archdemon, an Old god who has taken the shape of a dragon and has summoned the Blight to wreak havoc, and restore peace to the realm.

Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening (9:31 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

The Awakening is the first and only DLC for Dragon Age: Origins that takes place six months after the events of the main game on the seventeenth day of Ferventis, the sixth month. The player takes on the role of the Warden, who is now the commander of the Grey Wardens. While rebuilding the new base for the Grey Wardens, the Warden discovers that despite defeating the darkspawn in Origins, some still haven’t returned to the underground and new variant of them have formed. The Warden now has to deal with this darkspawn and defeat them for the sake of the world.

Dragon Age: II (9:30-9:37 Dragon and 9:40 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

Dragon Age II takes place over seven years from 9:30 to 9:37 Dragon, and lets players take on the role of Hawke, a native of Ferelden. Due to the events of the Fifth Blight in Origins, Hawke and his family flee Ferelden and take refuge in the city-state of Kirkwall. The game chronicles the rise of Hawke to a powerful position within Kirkwall and soon becomes the city’s Champion. The events of Hawke’s rise is narrated by one of Hawke’s companion Varric Tethras, in 9:40 Dragon, when he is interrogated by Cassandra Pentaghast, a Seeker of Truth.

Dragon Age: Inquisition (9:41-9:42 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

Dragon Age: Inquisition takes place a year after Varric is captured by Cassandra in Dragon Age II. The Orlesian Empire is undergoing a civil war between Houses Chalons and Valmont and a rebellion by the Circle of Magi against the Templars, which are threatening the stability of Southern Thedas. Wanting to ensure peace, Divine Justinia V, head of the Orlesian Chantry, tries to broker peace between all sides by creating the Divine Conclave, a peace summit. But, a massive explosion kills the attendees of the summit and tears the Veil, a metaphysical barrier, causing the Breach that allows Demons from the Fade to invade Thedas. The player character is the only survivor of the explosion and now has the magical mark called Anchor that can control the Fade rifts. The player’s unexpected survival and abilities propel him to get inducted into the Inquisition, an organization to restore order to Thedas. Now, an Inquisitor, the player must defeat the Demons, end the ongoing war and rebellion and ultimately restore order to Thedas.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon (9:41-9:42 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

Jaws of Hakkon is the first single-player expansion for Dragon Age: Inquisition and takes the Inquisition to the Frostback Basin, a wilderness area populated by the Avvar. The Inquisition explores the area while also trying to uncover what happened to the last Inquisitor and dragon he was pursuing.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent (9:41-9:42 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

The Descent is the second single-player expansion for Dragon Age: Inquisition and takes the Inquisition to the Deep Roads, an underground network of tunnels and pathways, to investigate strange earthquakes that are causing problems around the world.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser (9:44 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

Trespasser is the final single-player expansion for Dragon Age: Inquisition and takes place two years after the events of the main game. After the Breach has been closed, the Inquisition is now undecided on whether the organization should exist or not. But, they discover a plot to invade Southern Thedas by the Qunari in the making. They are now tasked with ending this plot while also uncovering who was responsible for the Breach during the Divine Conclave.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (After or during 9:44 Dragon)

Image via Bioware

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the upcoming Dragon Age game and takes place sometime after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition. The game takes place in the nation of Tevinter Imperium, the oldest human nation in Thedas. The plot of the game is unknown but the protagonist is confirmed to take on Tevinter, the darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf, Solas himself.