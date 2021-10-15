How to play the Floral Zither in Genshin Impact – Tuned to the World’s Sounds event

The Tuned to the World’s Sounds event is underway in Genshin Impact, and players will need to break out their Floral Zither and play songs all over the map. For newer players, this might be a little confusing, so in this guide, we will break down how to actually play the instrument.

First, players will need to go to the Event Page and begin the Tuned to the World’s Sounds quest. This will lead them around Liyue, and will eventually result in them getting their Floral Zither after they track down some Glaze Lily.

From there, players will be able to visit a new location each day where they can play a new song at different levels of difficulty for some rewards. Playing the Floral Zither is basically a small rhythm game, and you will need to hit buttons on the controller or the keyboard/screen at the right times. There are also different types of button hits that will be required, and this is where newer players may feel the most confusion.

The first type of interaction is where a circle appears, shrinking around the button until eventually disappearing again. For this, you simply need to hit the button when the bright circle and the dark circle meet.

The second type is a circle that drops down from the top of the screen with a thick line coming from it. For this, players need to press and hold the prompted button until the line ends, when they can release it. Doing both at the correct time will net two perfect results.

While pressing the buttons, players will buildup a combo multiplier for their score. This will reset when they make a mistake. Their overall score at the end will dictate how they are rated, and the points total for the performance. Don’t forget, plenty of practice will be required to score well on the higher levels.