How to play the Prophet in Elden Ring – Best Strategies and Weapons

The prophet is one of the more flavorful classes to start off with in Elden Ring. Roleplay potential aside, it’s also the class that offers the most wiggle room when it comes to builds (second to the wretch). Playing the prophet with an open heart and a close eye on your stats will lead you down some of the most rewarding paths full of emergent storytelling.

Embracing the prophecy

The prophet starts with a few key items that should be guiding your build in the early stages of the game. Your starting incantations, Catch Flame and Heal will carry you a long way through your playthrough. Many prophet builds, in fact, will use Catch Flame all the way to the end game, and if you’re the type to join up with a party, then Heal will make you an indispensable ally during some of the more grueling or cerebral boss fights like Starscrouge Radhan.

Your mind and faith stats are going to need a lot of love. An effective prophet will be using their incantations religiously. Catch Flame, especially in the early game, will get you out of more than a few sticky situations. The spear you start with will often find its tip blunted by rocky foes or well-armored soldiers. A few well-placed blazes will send these obstacles staggering for safety.

Your prophet, most likely won’t be the stockiest Tarnished in the lands between — any weight you put on should first be allocated to your armaments. Your prophet starts with a decent amount of dexterity, so be ready to work out your dodge roll and keep your distance — if you find yourself heavy rolling, you’re going to have a bad time. We recommend targeting something like Rogier’s Rapier.

In short, feed your prophet a steady diet of faith and mind, spend your time lighting your enemies ablaze, season with dexterity in preparation for the rapier you’re bound to inherit, and seek incantations both sacred and profane, ye Tarnished.