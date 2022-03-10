How to play the Warrior in Elden Ring – Best Strategies and Weapons

The Warrior is one of the many classes you can choose to play in Elden Ring. While it may not have as much starting Strength as the Vagabond, it begins the game with two weapons that enable you to use a Power Stance when you initially begin. Knowing how to build into this class and take it into the rest of the game can be a little tricky. In this guide, we’ll cover how to play the Warrior in Elden Ring, along with the best strategies and weapons for you to use.

Although Dexterity is your highest stat when you begin as a Warrior, you do not want to neglect your Strength. We highly recommend putting a few points into Dexterity at the start of the game, but you’ll want to make sure you place in enough Strength to make some of the better weapons available to you. Vigor, your health, and Endurance, your stamina should be reasonably close together. If you’re struggling with some of the earlier bosses, placing more points into Vigor at the start of the game is a good way to ensure you survive some of the heavier attacks bosses can dish out against you.

When it comes to finding early-game weapons for the Warrior, you have several options available to you. The Bloodhound’s Fang is a good one, but it requires 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity for you to use. It drops from the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave. Alternatively, the Uchigatana is another good option, which you can find at the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave, or the Reduvia from Bloody Finger Nerijus.

Unlike the Vagabond, the Warrior will be a much more nimble class. You’ll rely on dodging and rolling away from enemies, using the full extent of your weapon’s abilities and the Ashes of War that you find throughout the world. You’ll want to go out of your way to find the ones that deal Damage over Time, such as Blood Loss or Poison. These weapons require you to get a certain amount of hits against your enemy before they take effect, which means you’ll spend a lot of time rolling away and avoiding attacks.

Overall, the Warrior’s early game build needs a few points into Dexterity, but you’ll want to make sure your Vigor, Endurance, and Strength attributes are never neglected. Depending on what weapon you want to use, you’ll want to put more points into Vigor and Endurance before you start working on Strength.