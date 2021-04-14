How to play Void Storm missions in Warframe – all drop tables

Void Storms have become a hot topic in Warframe as the Call of the Tempestarii update introduced Sevagoth and his signature weapon, the Epitaph. Void Storms are the Railjack version of Void Fissures, and just like those missions, allow players to open Void Relics.

The first thing players will need for Void Storm missions is a Relic to open. These can be earned in any section or mission, and will allow players to collect Prime parts to build Prime weapons and Warframes.

To start a Void Storm mission, players need to click on the second last symbol in the top left of the Navigation screen, then scroll to the Void Storm section.

Here, they will see a list of available Void Storm missions, their difficulty levels, and the type of Relic they can open there. Clicking on the mission will set up a lobby and load them in with any other available players, or load them into an ongoing mission if there is room with another group.

All players need to do is complete the mission. If they bring a Relic, they will need to ensure they collect enough Reactant from dead enemies on the various space stations and bases that can occupy these missions. After finishing up and leaving, they will have a chance to get some extra loot from the mission drop tables, shown below.

Earth Void Storms

Void Storm (Earth) 25X Void Traces Uncommon (15.00%) 300 Endo Uncommon (12.50%) Epitaph Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Epitaph Barrel Uncommon (10.00%) Epitaph Receiver Uncommon (10.00%) Lith D4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith B8 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith M6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith P4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith G3 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith T5 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith I1 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%)

Venus Void Storms

Void Storm (Venus) 25X Void Traces Uncommon (15.00%) 300 Endo Uncommon (12.50%) Epitaph Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Epitaph Barrel Uncommon (10.00%) Epitaph Receiver Uncommon (10.00%) Lith D4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith B8 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith M6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith P4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith G3 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith T5 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Lith I1 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%)

Saturn Void Storms

Void Storm (Saturn) 50X Void Traces Uncommon (15.00%) 600 Endo Uncommon (12.50%) Epitaph Blueprint Uncommon (15.00%) Epitaph Barrel Uncommon (12.50%) Epitaph Receiver Uncommon (12.50%) Meso P4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso D6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso P2 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso C6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso T4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%)

Neptune Void Storms

Void Storm (Neptune) 50X Void Traces Uncommon (25.00%) 900 Endo Uncommon (12.50%) Sevagoth Chassis Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Sevagoth Neuroptics Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Sevagoth Systems Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Meso P4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso D6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso P2 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso C6 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Meso T4 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%)

Pluto Void Storms

Void Storm (Pluto) 75X Void Traces Uncommon (15.00%) 900 Endo Uncommon (12.50%) Sevagoth Chassis Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Sevagoth Neuroptics Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Sevagoth Systems Blueprint Uncommon (10.00%) Neo N14 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo Z7 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo T3 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo D2 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo P2 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo B7 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%) Neo N15 Relic (Radiant) Rare (5.00%)

Veil Proxima Void Storms