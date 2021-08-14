How to play with friends in the Diablo II: Resurrected beta

When it comes to dungeon crawling games, no name is more significant than the Diablo franchise, and no title in that series is beloved more than Diablo II. With that in mind, Blizzard Entertainment set out to bring back the fan-favorite game. With Diablo II: Resurrected, players can group up in teams to go on adventures together. Here is how you can play with your friends in the beta for Diablo II: Resurrected.

Before we begin, it is important to note that while Diablo II: Resurrected does have cross progression at launch, it will not support crossplay. If that feature is ever added, we will update this article with how to get your cross-platform friends into a game.

Online

To begin, have the character you want to play as chosen on the main menu. Underneath Play, make sure the Online tile is selected, so you are not going into an offline match. Select Play and then select Private so that you can create your own game and invite friends.

When in the game, bring up the menu and tab over to Party. From this area, you can bring up your friends list and invite them into your play session. When they accept the invite, they will be brought into your game.

Offline

Unfortunately for anyone looking to play Diablo II: Resurrected with a friend on the same console, the game does not include local couch cooperative play. Only one player can play the game at a time. Also, there is no LAN play. If you are looking to play with a friend, you are stuck with the online method mentioned above.