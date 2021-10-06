How to play with friends in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released October 5 and is already becoming a hit with players. The game features beloved characters from players’ childhood, such as CatDog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the obscure Powdered Toastman. Just like its inspiration Super Smash Bros, it’s a game that’s best played with friends.

How to play with friends

Image via GameMill Entertainment

Online play: For those who want to play with friends that aren’t local to you, the game does feature online play. At the moment, you can only play with friends who have the game on the same console as you. For example, PC players can only play with PC players.

Local: If you’re have some friends nearby that you like to play with, the game also features local multiplayer just like any other fighting game. This way, you won’t have to deal with any lag that you would if you were to play online.

The developers behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl promised that the game will feature crossplay, which will allow players on different consoles to play against each other. However, it’s not available at launch. At the time of writing, there has been no announcement on when exactly crossplay will come to the game. So, if you’re a PC player and you want to play with your friend who has the game on PlayStation 4, you’ll have to wait a bit.