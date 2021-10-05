Is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl cross platform/crossplay?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a crossover fighting game in the style of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. Some might initially dismiss it as a Smash clone, but its gameplay mechanics and competitive options seem to be impressing the Smash community. The nostalgia-packed game is on every console as well as PC, meaning the player count has the potential to be huge, which begs a big question: will players be able to play with everyone regardless of their system of choice?

Unfortunately, the answer is no — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl doesn’t currently feature crossplay options at launch. This means that players will only be able to match up with others on the same system. All you Powdered Toast Man mains out there on Switch won’t be able to battle your Nigel Thornberry pals if they’re playing on Steam or Xbox.

It’s a sad blow to the fighting game community, especially given that nature of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl lends itself perfectly to a game night with friends who might be on other systems. But just because it currently doesn’t have crossplay doesn’t mean that it’s something the developers can’t implement at a later date. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has some significant hype behind it, so it’s always possible that the developers will try to ensure that the entire fanbase will eventually be able to play the game together.