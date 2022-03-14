How to pre-order Ghostwire: Tokyo and all pre-order editions

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25. However, if you want to play it earlier, you’ll have the chance to pick up the Deluxe Edition of the game, giving you three full days of early access, jumping into the game on March 22 instead. This guide details how to pre-order Ghostwire: Tokyo and all editions available.

Two editions are available for Ghostwire, the Standard and the Deluxe, both available on the PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Standard

The standard edition comes with the base game, a Premium Biker Pack that comes in nine colors, and a Hannya Outfit, the same outfit worn by the game’s antagonist. Unfortunately, the Premium Biker Outfit is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, whereas the Hanniya Outfit will also be available on the Steam edition.

Image via Bethesda

Deluxe

The Deluxe edition comes with several more items. You’ll receive a Kunai Weapon, a Shinobi outfit, and a Streetwear Outfit pack with the base game. For PlayStation 5 players, you’ll also be able to receive three-day early access to the full game before it arrives on March 25, allowing you to jump into the game on March 22. If you’d like to get your hands on the game early, we do recommend this edition.