How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile

Battle royale games love to go mobile, and Apex Legends is no exception. EA’s popular squad shooter is coming to iOS and Android, and you can pre-register now to be one of the first in when it drops.

To do so, you first need to visit the Apex Legends Mobile page. There are prompts on the page for both iOS and Android users, but pre-registration is different depending on which you choose. Click the iOS button, and you’ll be asked to provide your name and birthday, due to the game’s T for Teen rating in the US and equivalent in other countries. Press the Android button, and you’ll be taken to the Google Play Store, where you can hit another button to pre-register. In both cases, you’ll receive a notification when Apex Legends Mobile arrives, although we don’t know when that will be. It’s still listed as “coming soon” on either storefront.

Curiously, there don’t seem to be any regional restrictions on pre-registering. This is notable due to the current situation in Ukraine. EA recently removed Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in its esports programs, specifically naming Apex Legends and FIFA 22 in doing so.

Elsewhere on the landing page, EA explains that this new version “has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations.” It also describes the game’s key features, including squad-based tactics and an ever-expanding roster of maps and heroes — Mad Maggie is the latest Legend to join the fracas in the PC and console game, but she’ll take a while to do the same in the mobile game.