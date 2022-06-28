How to pre-register for NBA All-World

Niantic took the world by storm with Pokémon Go, which was later followed by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Next up, Niantic is taking on a real-life sport with NBA All-World. The basketball-based mobile game was announced on June 28, and you can sign up to be one of the first ones on the court.

NBA All-World pre-registration

Pre-registration is open now, and it’s really simple to sign up — just head to the pre-registration form on the game’s website. You’ll have to enter your name, date of birth, and region, then tick the box to agree to Niantic’s terms of service. There’s an additional option to share some of your information for NBA-related offers, but fortunately, you don’t need to agree to that to sign up.

That’s all there is to it. When the time comes, Niantic will email you when the game is available in your region. At present, NBA All-World’s game pages are not live on the App or Google Play stores, but when they appear there, you’ll be able to sign up for push notifications as well.

Related: NBA All-World, a globe-trotting basketball game, is coming from Pokémon Go devs Niantic

NBA All-World release date and platforms

At the moment, there is no release date for NBA All-World. The official website, along with the game’s social media presence, doesn’t even have a release window listed anywhere. At the very least, we know that the game will be coming to iOS and Android devices, much like Niantic’s previous projects.

NBA All-World trailer and gameplay

Sadly there isn’t much more to go on here either. The announcement trailer (below) is exactly that — an announcement that the game is on its way. Fortunately, there’s a little more detail on the website. From the flavor text there, you can expect to wander around the real world using the game’s augmented reality features, along the same lines as Pokémon Go. Basketball-related minigames and challenges are promised, with rewards like sneakers and other gear for your in-game avatar.