Tomb Raider Reloaded is a new mobile adventure that is coming soon featuring the iconic lead protagonist Lara Croft. Fans can expect to dive into a unique roguelike experience filled with all the best bits of the Tomb Raider franchise and some new tricks and gameplay to enjoy when it releases on February 14. Those eager to jump into this new game may wonder if there are some extra rewards up for grabs or how they can pre-register so they are ready when the game launches. Well, you can pre-register, and this guide will go over the pre-registration process to jump into this new adventure as soon as it releases.

How to pre-register for Tomb Raider Reloaded

Pre-registration for Tomb Raider Reloaded is straightforward and will take minutes to complete. Android users can head to the Google Play Store and sign up for pre-registration, which will notify you and install the game when it releases. Pre-registered players will also receive a golden version of Lara’s iconic dual pistols on the game’s release. iOS users can also sign up for notifications on the game’s release on the official website. However, it’s unclear if iOS users will also receive the golden dual pistol bonus.

For those unfamiliar, Tomb Raider Reloaded is a new mobile game featuring Lara Croft and will be the franchise’s first foray into the roguelike genre with all the trappings that make the series great. In this top-down adventure, players will make their way through procedurally generated rooms inspired by familiar locations from across the franchise, including the Lost Valley and St. Francis Folly. Players will be clearing out tombs filled with enemies, both new and familiar, as well as avoiding traps and solving puzzles as they attempt to obtain the scion artifact.

The game will also feature permanent upgrades for you to earn and unlock, including craftable weapons, runes to upgrade stats, XP modifiers, and a host of outfits for Lara from across the series. As a bonus, Keeley Hawes, who has voiced the character in multiple Tomb Raider games, including Anniversary and Underworld, will be reprising her role as Lara Croft for the game. This is not the only project in development involving the treasure hunter, as we know that Amazon will publish the next mainline game in the series, which is currently in development at Crystal Dynamics and will be a follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.