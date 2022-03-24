Hunt: Showdown adds four new weapons and weapon variants

As part of the Traitor’s Moon in-game event, Hunt: Showdown will introduce four new weapons into the game’s sizeable arsenal of killing tools. Two of them are variants for existing weapons, and two are brand new guns. Notably, the new weapons will be removed from the pool after the event ends, to be re-introduced at a later time. Controversially, that means that for the first time in Hunt: Showdown’s live service history, participating in the event will give players restricted gameplay content and not just cosmetics, at least temporarily.

The first new weapon is the Winfield 1893 Slate shotgun, which provides a nice alternative to the Specter. It re-fires slightly faster, and it reloads more quickly and without wasting the ammo in the chamber, which means it can be safely used without the Bulletgrubber trait. However, it costs more than the Specter, comes with less ammo, and currently has fewer custom ammo options. The second new Hunt: Showdown weapon is the Caldwell 92 New Army, which at first glance appears to be a straight upgrade on the Nagant Officer pistol. It’s a light ammo double-action pistol that fires quickly and deals 97 damage per shot, putting it in line with the LeMat; it has access to the FMJ custom ammo, which immediately makes it a very appealing option. However, the New Army has only six rounds in the cylinder and twelve in reserve (compared to the seven and fourteen of the Officer, respectively), and it costs more than the Officer.

The two new weapon variants are the Berthier Riposte and the Scottfield Brawler. Melee options for guns are always great, and the Riposte in particular feels like a great addition to Hunt: Showdown. Keep in mind that although the Brawler has a similar profile as the Scottfield Spitfire, it doesn’t have its fast fire rate and shoots at the regular Scottfield rate of 41 rounds per minute.