During The Ritual mission in Destiny 2, you’ll need to reach the top of Savathûn’s Fortress to prevent her from bringing the Traveler to the Throne World. However, a Lightbearing Wizard protected by shields will be blocking your path. You’ll need to find a way around this Wizard and reach the top of the Fortress. This guide details how to Reach Savathûn’s Ritual in Destiny 2 during The Ritual mission.

A shield will protect the Lightbearing Wizard you initially find at the base of the Fortress. You’re better off avoiding this Wizard and making your way to the left or right rooms.

Here, you’ll find other, weaker Wizards you need to take out, along with plenty of Hive. Eliminate the Wizard, and a portal will unlock in that respective room. Above the portal will be several Runes floating above them. You want to take note of these Runes as they are essential to where you go next.

Upon reaching the next floor, you’ll find plenty of Hive surrounding various crystals. You’ll need to eliminate all of the Hive in that specific area to remove the shield for the Crystal and then destroy it. By destroying the Crystal, you unlock glyphs above other Mirror Doors, giving you the chance to unlock other pathways.

After you’ve destroyed all of the crystals on the second floor, you’ll need to walk through the correct pathways that match the floating glyphs you saw on the first floor. If you walk through the incorrect door, you will return to the start of the Fortress and have to return to the second floor again.

On the first floor, the portal on the right, we have to go through the portal in the middle of the hall, to the left, where we fought the Wizards.

On the first floor, the portal on the left, we have to go through the middle of the hallway and choose the portal on the left side of the room where we battled the Ogre.

After you go through the correct portal, there will be a Void Charge you have to take to the shielded Lightbearing Wizard room, dunk the charge, and lower the shield around the Crystal. Then, when both crystals have been destroyed, you can fight the Wizard.