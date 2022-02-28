How to reach the Bestial Sanctum in Elden Ring

Those interested in performing incantations might want to check out the Bestial Sanctum. This area is home to Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman. He will give you some great incantations along with an Ash of War in return for an item called Deathroot that can only be found in specific places. Here is how you reach the Bestial Sanctum in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the Bestial Sanctum easily, you can talk to the NPC named D, Hunter of the Dead. He can be found just outside of Summonwater village. With a brief conversation, D will tell you that there is a Mariner in Summonwater. Go over to Summonwater, which is in the northeastern section of Limgrave, and take out the Mariner. Return to D, who moves down to Summonwater or Roundtable Hall, and he will mark the location of the Bestial Sanctum on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The area that D marks is directly behind the Third Church of Marika. Beneath the cliffs, you will be able to spot a teleporter behind some bushes. Use the teleporter and you will be transported to the front door of the Bestial Sanctum without needing to do all the fighting to get there.