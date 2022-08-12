Cult of the Lamb gives you a lot of useful tools as the game goes on, and one of the most crucial abilities is the power to read minds. This can tell you a lot about your followers, but first, you’ll need to unlock the ability. Read on to learn how to get this mind-reading ability and how to use it.

How to unlock mind-reading in Cult of the Lamb

The short answer is to simply keep playing the game, but the short answer isn’t always the most helpful. To elaborate, you’ll need to do at least three successful runs (which the game calls “crusades”) and defeat the miniboss at the end of each one. This nets you a new follower every time, so it’s what you should normally be doing anyway. You’ll still be in the Darkwood biome at that point in the game, but after the third victory, the One Who Waits will pay you a visit before you return to camp. It’ll grant you the ability to read minds from that point on, letting you peer into your follower’s thoughts (as seen in the screenshot above).

How mind-reading works in Cult of the Lamb

Once you have this ability, interact with any follower and choose the thought bubble to read their mind. Generally speaking, this works like an encyclopedia for each follower, listing their name, age, total time in the cult, level, stats, traits, and thoughts. It’s a good way to check up on the progress of individual followers, since it can be easy to overlook newer members as the game goes on. This is also a good way to check their individual hunger and sanitation meters, since the ones you regularly see in the corner of the screen account for the cult overall. Lastly, you might glean important information from the follower’s record of thoughts. Think of it like a diary, potentially telling you their hopes and fears.