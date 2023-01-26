How to recruit Saphir in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has a massive cast full of characters of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. They all come into the story at various times, and characters can be recruited differently. Saphir, the Brodian warrior who looks like she’s seen her fair share of battle, is one of the recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage. But where and how will you obtain her skills to add to your army?

Where to recruit Saphir in Fire Emblem Engage

Saphir is recruitable in chapter 19, The Dead Town. You’ll have to speak to her with Alear, Alcryst, or Diamant, and she will join your army for the rest of the game. If Saphir dies during the chapter before you can speak with her, you won’t be able to recruit her.

Is Saphir a good unit in Fire Emblem Engage?

Screenshot by Gamepur

She starts as the warrior class with access to axes and bows. Her personal skill, Will to Win, gives her a +20 hit and avoid when her HP is below 50%. It’s a great skill that can be abused if you put her in the right terrain and switch her to a class with more speed/avoid.

Saphir has high base stats, even for a later recruitment, as she has 24 strength, 23 dexterity, 19 speed, and 22 defense. Her stat growths, however, are poor, with her HP growth being 80, whereas everything else is either 35% or below. Nevertheless, great base stats can offset poor growths, so she is still a viable unit if you want to add someone to your army.

If you want to reclass Saphir, the thief might be the best option, thanks to its boost to a character’s speed growth. This, mixed with her personal skill that adds 20 avoid when she has low health, means she’ll be able to dodge a lot of incoming attacks, especially when standing on a bush or fort.

Overall, Saphir is a decent unit, but you get her pretty late in the game when most of your units are comparable or even better than her. Her personal skill is great, but not enough to offset her poor growth and late availability. Remember to talk to her in chapter 19 with the proper units mentioned above to recruit her.