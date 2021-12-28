How to redeem a V-Bucks gift card in Fortnite

You may have received a Fortnite V-Buck gift card for a birthday or holiday but in order to use the credits, you must first activate the card. Once the card is activated, V-Bucks — Fortnite’s currency — will be transferred to your player account and you can use them to buy in-game items such as outfits. If you aren’t sure where to go to get started, we’ve got a detailed guide that shows you to redeem your gift card.

Head to Fortnite’s website

The first thing you will want to do is go to Fortnite’s website. Once you’re there, log in to your account by finding the sign-in button in the upper right corner. Choose your preferred platform — Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch — and it will automatically continue to the next page.

Hover the mouse over your account in the upper right corner and click on V-Bucks Card. A new page will appear with a large picture of a yellow gift card. Click on Get Started to continue.

The next prompt asks you to enter the PIN code found on the back of your V-Bucks Card. It can be found once you scratch off the security covering. Once you’re finished entering the code, click next. If the code is correct, the gift card on the screen should turn green.

Select the platform you wish to redeem the V-Bucks for and the final page should show up. If everything looks correct, select confirm and the V-Bucks should appear in your account.