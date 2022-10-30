How to redeem beta rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you were here for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta then you know there were many rewards and unlockables that you could get by just playing. Ranging from emblems to weapon blueprints, operator skins, and vehicle skins, MW2 fans could have gotten a lot of goods before the official release of the game. Now, if you are now wondering how you can access those Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards, here is how you can do it.

Unlock beta rewards for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are a total of 10 rewards players could have gotten in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta. Half of them were available during week one of the beta and the higher-level bonuses were available during week two.

Image via Activision

Here are all the rewards you could have gotten, along with their level requirement, for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta:

Smashed It animated emblem (unlocked at level 2) Buckle Up charm (unlocked at level 4) Passed The Test animated playing card (unlocked at level 6) Operation First Blood sticker (unlocked at level 10) Side Impact weapon blueprint (unlocked at level 15) Collision Operator skin (unlocked at level 18) No Competition vinyl (unlocked at level 19) Safety First sticker (unlocked at level 21) Floor It vehicle skin (unlocked at level 26) Frontal Impact weapon blueprint (unlocked at level 30)

Well, if you managed to unlock in time any of these MF2 beta rewards, you can just find them waiting for you in the game. If for some reason, they aren’t available, you can play the game for a while and restart it. Doing this will usually fix the problem.