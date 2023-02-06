How to redeem Deluxe Edition rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

For anyone who purchases the Deluxe Edition for Hogwarts Legacy, the game comes with multiple rewards for you to redeem while playing the game. The way you go about redeeming these rewards might seem confusing, and it can be easy for you to miss when they become available to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to redeem the Deluxe Edition rewards you get in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Deluxe Edition rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

These items become available to your character when you reach certain points in the story. For example, the Dark Arts appearance collection appears in your Gear inventory, but your character needs to be wearing that specific type of clothing. When they have a clothing item in that slot, click on the Appearance button to bring up all the available appearances you can use on your character, and you can swap out the current item’s look with a new one. This does not impact the item stats your character is wearing, simply the appearance, and are exclusive to those who pre-order the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other items might take a bit more time. For example, the Onyx Hippogriff is a creature you can unlock and ride around the Hogwarts grounds. However, reaching this point in the game takes a good amount of time, and you won’t be able to use this creature and explore the game until you unlock it in the story. If you’re eager to add this item to your collection, you’ll need to wait until your character can unlock it. The same goes for the Thestral Mount in the Deluxe Edition, a unique creature your character can see close to the beginning of the game.

All of these items will be available when the respective item slot unlocks and not before. Many are appearance items, so they don’t take up any slots that fill your inventory.