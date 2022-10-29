There are many rewards players could have gotten for preordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, there are some fans out there that did preorder the game and haven’t received any of the bonuses they were supposed to get. If you are one of the unlucky fellows who didn’t get their preorder bonus for Modern Warfare 2, we have you covered. Here is how you can redeem preorder rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Preorder rewards not showing up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

After a few tries, we have managed to figure out how to redeem preorder rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here is how to do it for PlayStation consoles:

Open your PlayStation Settings. Go to Account and then scroll down to Other. Click the Restore Licenses option. Restart your PS.

For PC and Xbox users, something that will surely fix this problem and bring you the preorder rewards is to reinstall the game. Most players wouldn’t want to do this, considering how big the game is, so you can also try the last solution, which is to wait.

Many players have reported that after a few hours of playing and then restarting the game (or console), the preorder rewards just showed up. Whether you are on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, the preorder bonus will just appear at some point, out of nowhere. You won’t get a notification or anything, you will just have access to them by opening the game up again after a restart.

Players that preordered the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition should find in their game the following rewards: