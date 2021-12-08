How to redeem the Eat Pizza emote promo code in Final Fantasy XIV

For a limited time, all United States Final Fantasy XIV players will have the chance to receive an Eat Pizza emote if they participate in the GrubHub promotion. The Eat Pizza promotion begins at 7:30 PM ET on December 9, right when the Game Awards start, and you have until December 15 at 11:59 PM ET to follow through with the promotion. When you receive your Eat Pizza emote promo code, how do you redeem it? Here’s what you need to know about redeeming promotional codes for Final Fantasy XIV.

If you’re trying to get the Eat Pizza to emote, make sure you complete a GrubHub purchase between December 7 at 7:30 PM ET to December 15 at 11:59 PM ET through this link. Before confirming your order of at least 15 dollars, make sure to input the promo code ENDWALKER.

After you’ve completed your order, the Eat Pizza promo code will go to the email associated with your GrubHub account. When you receive the email with the code, head over to the Final Fantasy XIV Mogstation and log in using your Square Enix account. After you’ve successfully logged in, scroll down to the Registration Codes and click on the Enter Item Code.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll then be taken to a screen where you can input your promo code, and your account should receive the information shortly after you’ve completed this. The Mogstation delivery service can take a bit of time, so if you don’t receive it immediately, there’s nothing to worry about. When you receive the Eat Pizza emote, make sure to redeem it on the character you plan to use it.