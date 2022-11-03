How to redeem the Splatoon 3 x Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest keychains on My Nintendo

Splatoon 3 is teaming up with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a brand new Splatfest crossover. Exclusive My Nintendo keychains for the Scarlet and Violet Splatfest are available at the Nintendo online store. You can purchase three keychains based on the three starters for Scarlet and Violet— Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. You need a My Nintendo account to buy the keychains, and you can only use My Nintendo points to purchase them.

How to redeem the Splatoon 3 x Scarlet and Violet Splatfest keychains

Get ready for the Splatoon x @Pokemon #Splatfest on 11/11 and rep your team with this fun new keychain reward from My Nintendo!



To buy the keychains, you need to head to the Nintendo online shop, either the US or Canadian versions, and place the keychains in your chart. It will cost you 550 My Nintendo Platinum Points, but the purchase comes with all three keychains. You also need to have a My Nintendo account. Usually, when purchasing items on the Nintendo shop or virtual eShop, you are asked if you want to redeem your My Nintendo points or use real-world currency. Since you can only buy the keychains with My Nintendo points, your only option is to redeem your points, which should be automatic when you head to the checkout.

You earn My Nintendo points by completing specific tasks on several Nintendo games on console or mobile. You also gain extra points when you make a purchase on the Nintendo shop or eShop. You also get rewarded points with daily log-ins via your My Nintendo Account.

Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain Set adding to cart problem.

Many Nintendo shoppers have reported that the Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain Set can not be purchased, even after pressing the “Add to cart” button on the product’s shop page. The keychains will not be added to the cart, thus disallowing you to checkout with the product. It won’t matter if you have enough My Nintendo points, “Add to cart” will not work. The issue could stem from too many customers attempting to add the keychains to their cart, overwhelming Nintendo’s online servers. Another problem could be that Nintendo may have already run out of keychains to sell, and the Nintendo shop has yet to be updated to show the product is “Out of Stock.”

However, there is still a possibility you can get the keychains. Your best bet is to reload the Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain Set product page and try adding it to the cart then. You’ll probably have to reload the page many times before the keychains are in your cart. You may also have to go to your cart to see if the keychains are inside, as the icon to show something is in your cart may not be working.