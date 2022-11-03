You can get a fun, physical reward for the Splatoon 3 x Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest

When it comes to Splatfests in Splatoon 3, the prize is usually just bragging rights for having beaten the other team(s) during the special event. This time however, Splatoon fans can score a set of keychains to represent their choice in the real world.

Nintendo announced a trio of keychains themed after the next Splatfest, which is a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tie-in. The Splatfest pits the three starter types against each other, so players will vote for either Grass, Fire, or Water in-game. Each keychain features the type written out in the Inkling language, as well as a silhouette of each Gen 9 starter: Sprigatito for Grass, Fuecoco for Fire, and Quaxley for Water.

While you can only vote for one team in Splatoon 3, the keychains are available as a single set. You can go to the My Nintendo website and redeem 550 Platinum Points to claim all three, but only “while supplies last.” If you’re a little short on funds, you can play a special “mission” on the website to click on five hidden squids and earn 100 Platinum Points for your efforts.

The next Splatfest is still about a week away as of the time of this writing, but you can choose your team starting tomorrow. The exact start time is Friday, November 11 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, and the competition will end on Sunday, November 13 at the same hour. Tricolor Turf Wars were said to be unbalanced after the Splatoon 3 demo, but those issues seems to have been cleared up at this point. Team Gear won the first Splatfest after the game’s full launch, beating out Team Grub and Team Fun.

Splatoon 3 might be out, but there’s still a bit of time before the next generation of Pokémon arrives on Nintendo Switch. Scarlet and Violet’s release date is Friday, November 18. We’ll know the Splatfest results a few days before that, and we bet there’s at least one person out there will pick their Gen 9 starter based on whoever wins.