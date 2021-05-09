How to register for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier closed beta

Square Enix has finally started the closed beta registration for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, one of the most awaited high-intensity battle royale game set in the world of Final Fantasy VII. Players from the U.S. and Canada will be able to pre-register for it until May 27 (8 PM PT) — however, it is limited only to Android devices. The selected players will be able to play the game starting from July 1 until July 7, and if you want to register for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, follow the steps mentioned below.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Closed Beta Registration

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier requires a 64-bit Android device with Android 7.1 or a newer version along with a minimum of 3GB RAM to run smoothly. So, make sure your device meets the minimum requirements before following the mentioned registration process:

Go to Google Play Store and log in with your account.

Search for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier in the search bar and click on the first result.

Tap on the Pre-register option to register for the closed beta testing.

You will get the option to install the game if you are selected.

Note: The minimum requirements might change in the future or at the time of release.