How to register for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier closed beta
Get a chance to try it before global launch.
Square Enix has finally started the closed beta registration for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, one of the most awaited high-intensity battle royale game set in the world of Final Fantasy VII. Players from the U.S. and Canada will be able to pre-register for it until May 27 (8 PM PT) — however, it is limited only to Android devices. The selected players will be able to play the game starting from July 1 until July 7, and if you want to register for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, follow the steps mentioned below.
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Closed Beta Registration
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier requires a 64-bit Android device with Android 7.1 or a newer version along with a minimum of 3GB RAM to run smoothly. So, make sure your device meets the minimum requirements before following the mentioned registration process:
- Go to Google Play Store and log in with your account.
- Search for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier in the search bar and click on the first result.
- Tap on the Pre-register option to register for the closed beta testing.
- You will get the option to install the game if you are selected.
Note: The minimum requirements might change in the future or at the time of release.