How to register for The Division Resurgence closed beta

The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play game developed by Ubisoft specifically for the mobile platform, meaning that the controls and UI of the game were designed for a smooth experience on mobiles devices. The game will properly capture The Division experience for players who want to play games on the go, so naturally fans of the series will be eager to play the Division Resurgence as soon as it launches. Fortunately, a closed beta test will be starting soon but it isn’t available for everyone at the moment. But, players can still sign up for the closed beta by following a specific and simple process.

How to sign up for The Division Resurgence closed beta

In order to sign up for the closed beta, first you will have to go to the official page of Division Resurgence on the Ubisoft website. In the top-right corner, there will be a ‘Register’ button that will have to be pressed. You will then need to sign in with your Ubisoft account if you haven’t done so before. Then, it will take you to a section that will make you choose between the two available mobile platforms: the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You’ll have to pick your preferred platform and then sign up for the beta test. And, that is it. You will receive an email when the closed beta is available for your device.

In Division Resurgence, a new storyline is set in the city of New York. Through this, players will get a unique perspective of the events of The Division 1 and 2. The game will feature PvP and PvEvP modes, including the infamous Darkzone and Conflict game modes. Players can go at it solo or with friends and gain lucrative rewards. Additionally, players can also customize their characters, weapons, and eventually their playstyles. They can also change their specialization and try out other roles as well.

