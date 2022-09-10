Rainbow Six Mobile is a good phone game for anyone who can not get enough of Rainbow Six Siege. This allows you to take a different version of that game on the go and play it anywhere. While the game is not quite available for everyone publically, you can sign up for a chance to play the game early on your mobile device. Here is how to pre-register for the Rainbow Six Mobile beta.

Related: Rainbow Six Mobile is not the definitive way to play Siege, but about as good as a mobile port can be – Closed Alpha hands-on impressions

If you are interested in playing Rainbow Six Mobile’s beta early on your device, it is available on both iOS and Android devices. To get registered, first go to the Rainbow Six Mobile official website. In the top right corner of the screen, click register, and you will be scrolled down to the bottom, where you choose the platform you are playing on.

Clicking on either platform will take you to that store page for Rainbow Six Mobile. If you have not signed in to your Ubisoft account, you will be asked to do that now as well. After signing in, you are just a couple of clicks away from being good to go. If you want to be brought into the game as fast as possible, be sure to set the game to Install When Available. Once the beta is available for your device, you will be notified by email, and the game will be installed on your device.

With the incoming beta, more game content is expected to be on the way. This can include new maps and operators that have not been available in the game to this point. As we get closer to the game’s full release, even more should be brought to the title.