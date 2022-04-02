Your character in BitLife has the chance to develop an addiction if they accept certain things during their life. For example, if they’re offered drugs, they might become addicted to a drug. The same goes for alcohol or gambling. If your character wants to get help from it, they will go to rehab, but they might relapse with an addiction. This is one of the tasks you’ll need to complete for the Euphoria Challenge. This guide covers how to relapse after battling an addiction in BitLife.

The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure your character has an addiction. This will happen randomly whenever your character accepts alcohol, drugs, or gambles too much. However, this doesn’t always happen, and you may need to repeat an activity enough times. Eventually, your character will become addicted to an activity.

Next, you need to send your character to rehab. You can do this in the Activities tab, close to the bottom. Go all the way down to Rehab, and you’ll have the chance to select to enter Alcoholics Anonymous, Hypnotherapy, or a Rehab Center. Of the choices, we recommend the Rehab center. You will not be able to enter any of these places if you do not have an addiction.

After you’ve finished up with your Rehab selection, your character will no longer suffer from the addiction. However, to relapse, they’ll need to return to doing the activity, be it alcohol, drugs, or gambling. Make sure they perform the same activity they were previously doing to relapse into the addiction to complete the task for the Euphoria Challenge.