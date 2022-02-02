How to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

While weapons are never your only line of defense against enemies in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, they are as important in this game as they were in the original. Having a powerful weapon that is modded with various buffs can feel great and make tearing down hordes or squadrons of bandits much easier. However, use that item too much, and you will eventually break it and have to find a new one. Here is how to repair your weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

There is only one way to add durability back to your weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. If you have an eligible mod and the parts for it, you can mod your weapon, and that will repair it. Unfortunately, this seems to be the only way to fix your broken weapons with no other options appearing in the menus or at any shops like the Quartermaster. If you do not have the parts for a mod, you are stuck either destroying the item by continuing to use it or stashing it away for a while.

The lack of a way to repair weapons is a bit disappointing since the last Dying Light game had a way to retain your favorite weapons, although that way was limited in the number of times you could repair it. Maybe Techland wants players to use a bigger variety of weapons this time around and took the option out. This pretty much means unless you have mods you want to put on an item, we don’t recommend getting too attached to anything you pick up.