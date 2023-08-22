Genshin Impact: How to Reroll (Patch 4.0)

Want a better chance at a 5-star character at the start of Genshin Impact? Here’s how to reroll your game get it.

Genshin_Impact

If you want a better chance at good characters early in Genshin Impact, you need to reroll. Unless you’re willing to shell out real-world money almost immediately, there is a near-zero chance you get much of use. Many of the game’s best characters are locked behind the Limited Character banners, and earning the Primogems you need to pull for them is a laborious process. If you reroll, however, you can increase your chances at 5-star characters and equipment with a much smaller time investment. We’ll go over how to reroll in Genshin in this guide.

Related: Genshin Impact: How to Get Primogems

How to Reroll for Better Characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rerolling in Genshin Impact is very straightforward. The whole process can take as little as twenty minutes, or if you want to get a little more out of it, a couple hours. Here are all the steps.

  1. Create a new HoYoverse account with your email address.
  2. Use the new account to log into Genshin Impact
  3. Choose your Traveler’s gender, then progress until you reach Mondstadt
  4. Earn your Wind Glider and fight off Dvalin the dragon
  5. Proceed to the Knights of Favonious HQ and reach Adventure Rank 5
  6. AR5 grants access to Wishing. Check your Mailbox for a starter pack with 10 Acquaint Fates
  7. Claim your Adventure Rank Rewards from the Adventurer’s Guild for an extra Acquaint Fate and Primogems
  8. Claim any active Genshin Promo Codes (GenshinGift is still active as of writing) for more Primos
  9. Use your Fates to Wish on the Beginner’s or Standard Banner
  10. Purchase Intertwined Fates (Limited Banner Wishes) with your Primogems and Stardust and wish on the Limited Banner if it has a character you like
  11. If you like what you’ve pulled, go to the Genshin Impact User Center available from the Account screen in Settings and update to an email you actually want to use.
  12. (Optional) Get to Adventure Rank 10 for an additional 10 free Acquaint Fates
  13. If you want to reroll, start this whole process over again.

The biggest hassle to rerolling in Genshin Impact is probably making as many temporary email addresses as you’ll need to get the characters you want, as every new Genshin account is linked to a specific email. And once an email is used, canceling the account is more trouble than it’s worth.

About the authors

Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki, he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2 and any other ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic for GAMURS Group.

More Stories by Aidan O'Brien

John Schutt

John Schutt is a contributing writer at Gamepur focusing on guides, particularly of the shooter and Souls-like variety. He is a fan of just about any RPG. John has been an active part of Game Journalism since 2010, and is determined to continue his journey on that path.

More Stories by John Schutt

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved