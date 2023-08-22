Genshin Impact: How to Reroll (Patch 4.0)

If you want a better chance at good characters early in Genshin Impact, you need to reroll. Unless you’re willing to shell out real-world money almost immediately, there is a near-zero chance you get much of use. Many of the game’s best characters are locked behind the Limited Character banners, and earning the Primogems you need to pull for them is a laborious process. If you reroll, however, you can increase your chances at 5-star characters and equipment with a much smaller time investment. We’ll go over how to reroll in Genshin in this guide.

Related: Genshin Impact: How to Get Primogems

How to Reroll for Better Characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rerolling in Genshin Impact is very straightforward. The whole process can take as little as twenty minutes, or if you want to get a little more out of it, a couple hours. Here are all the steps.

Create a new HoYoverse account with your email address. Use the new account to log into Genshin Impact Choose your Traveler’s gender, then progress until you reach Mondstadt Earn your Wind Glider and fight off Dvalin the dragon Proceed to the Knights of Favonious HQ and reach Adventure Rank 5 AR5 grants access to Wishing. Check your Mailbox for a starter pack with 10 Acquaint Fates Claim your Adventure Rank Rewards from the Adventurer’s Guild for an extra Acquaint Fate and Primogems Claim any active Genshin Promo Codes (GenshinGift is still active as of writing) for more Primos Use your Fates to Wish on the Beginner’s or Standard Banner Purchase Intertwined Fates (Limited Banner Wishes) with your Primogems and Stardust and wish on the Limited Banner if it has a character you like If you like what you’ve pulled, go to the Genshin Impact User Center available from the Account screen in Settings and update to an email you actually want to use. (Optional) Get to Adventure Rank 10 for an additional 10 free Acquaint Fates If you want to reroll, start this whole process over again.

The biggest hassle to rerolling in Genshin Impact is probably making as many temporary email addresses as you’ll need to get the characters you want, as every new Genshin account is linked to a specific email. And once an email is used, canceling the account is more trouble than it’s worth.