The best mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is certainly one of the best games of all time, with its amazing story, beautiful open world, and memorable characters. Due to the immersive experience it offers, players are still returning to enjoy this carefully crafted RPG by CD Projekt RED. The PC version of the game offers much more convenience in playing the game as you can install certain mods to make it even better. With that in mind, here are the best mods you can install for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

All Quest Objectives on Map

Image via Wolfmark

This mod by Wolfmark shows the markers of all the active quests on the map. With the help of this, you can change between them without going over to the quests menu every time. It also sometimes saves the locations of moving merchants throughout the game. This neat mod saves a lot of time for those looking to complete the game quickly.

Auto Apply Oils

Image via SheepDarkLord

The sword oils are a great inclusion in making combat in The Witcher 3 much more interesting, but knowing which specific oil to apply to your sword for fighting a specific enemy can be a hassle in The Witcher 3. To solve that, this mod by SheepDarkLord will scan the type of enemies near you and apply the most effective oil against them. This certainly makes combat easier as you can fully focus on your enemies.

AutoLoot

Image via JupiterTheGod

Looting items is also a tedious activity in the game, particularly picking out every item individually. However, it is one that is essential in upgrading your equipment and progressing in the game. This AutoLoot mod solves all that by automatically looting all the items without opening the loot menu. You can even set a filter for specific loot like herbs, weapons, or armor for it.

Disable Intro and Storybook Videos

Image via Zander

One of the more annoying parts of The Witcher 3 is the introduction and recap sequences by Dandelion when loading up the game every time. Though initially, it is interesting to hear, it gets repetitive very soon as you just want to get straight into the action. With this Disable Intro and Storybook mod, those sequences are disabled, and you are directly loaded into the game.

E3FX

Image via Drogean

The E3 trailer for The Witcher 3 was one for the ages as it showed off the game’s beautiful visuals through a cinematic and realistic lens. This E3FX mod aims to restore those amazing visuals of the original E3 trailer by adjusting the bloom and adding a more cinematic color scheme. The overall look of the game is brighter and makes it look more lively too.

Fast Travel From Anywhere

Image via JupiterTheGod

While The Witcher 3 has a big world filled with many activities, traveling around can take time and effort, especially if you need to travel to distant locations. Though fast travel signposts make traveling easier, you might find yourself not near one. With this Fast Trave Anywhere mod, you can travel to any signpost from any location on the map, which helps in saving up a lot of time.

Gervant First Person

Image via Kill4fce

If you ever wanted to witness the beautiful world of the Witcher 3 from a closer perspective, then this mod by crthdr will suit you. It essentially is a first-person mod that makes exploring the lands of the game much more immersive and realistic and similar to games like Skyrim.

Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra

Image via Queeniangel

For fans of The Witcher TV series, this mod replaces the faces of the in-game Geralt and Yennefer with that of the TV actors who play them, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra. Though Cavill is leaving the Witcher series after its third season, fans of the actor can still play the game as his version of Geralt with this mod, as if he never left.

Increased Draw Distance

Image via sjbox

The Witcher 3 is a highly demandable game in terms of graphics and can take a toll on your PC if you don’t have high-spec hardware. If you have a PC with high specs, then you can install some amazing mods like this one, which increases the draw distance of the game and the level of detail. This mod’s ultra mode will also utilize almost every bit of your GPU.

Indestructible Items – No More Weapon Degradation

Image via Wask

Using weapons continuously can get them to degrade very quickly. So, you need to look after them when you’re in combat and also while exploring. This Indestructible Items mod will stop weapons from getting degraded, so you can use them to your heart’s content when fighting against monsters and beasts.

No Fall Damage

Image via Wask

For a powerful and strong mutant who fights huge beasts and monsters, Geralt surprisingly can take a lot of damage and even die when jumping or falling from certain heights. Moving around can get a bit risky too. Fortunately, this No Fall Damage mod removes the damage Geralt takes when jumping or falling from great heights. So, if you ever wanted to jump from the big building of Novigrad or Toussaint, you can now do so.

Over 9000 Weight

Image via GiecuMan

While traveling, you’ll have to pick up a lot of necessary items and equipment that serve different purposes. These can fill up your inventory pretty quickly and make it difficult to move, particularly in the initial stages of the game. This Over 9000 Weight mod removes the weight limit of your inventory and essentially increases it to 9999. So, you can carry whatever you want, and it will take a while to fill it up.