How to respec skill points in Lost Ark

Lost Ark’s free-to-play western release might have gotten off to a rocky start, but the MMO has since pushed through the hiccup, and many new players are experiencing the game for the first time. As with any new MMO, players will want to experiment with their skill points and systems as they level in order to find the perfect build. Luckily, respeccing in Lost Ark is extremely easy and free to change.

As characters level up, they will receive skill points that can be spent to upgrade their specific abilities on their combat skills page by pressing K or by selecting it from the character pane drop-down menu. Assigning these points is as simple as finding the skill to upgrade and pressing the plus sign button next to it to increase its rank and unlock new perks. Respeccing is just as easy. Simply pressing the minus button next to the ability will subtract skill points from the ability, and you can then allocate them to other skills without losing any points in the process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Having the ability to freely respec anywhere in the world through this menu allows players the experiment with different builds and tactics without any penalties, which is a very welcome addition when exploring a new MMO. The world of Lost Ark can be extremely overwhelming, and anything to ease the player into the process can only strengthen the game as a whole.