How to return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite brings us more new punchcards and challenges. Dark Jonsey, who can be found wandering around the purple pool in Steamy Stacks, has a new set of challenges for curious players.

One of the challenges is to return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision. This is very simple to do and involves a trip to Steamy Stacks. Yes indeed, Dark Jonesy has been the Oracle all along. Bringing him back the Vessel that we have charged up by doing the previous challenges will cause him to reveal a potentially terrifying vision of the future.

Dark Jonsey tells us that two paths lie ahead of us. One of them involves sacrifice and terrible loss, while the other leads to total annihilation. Basically, nothing good lies ahead of us in the current season of Fortnite.

Below, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 The Oracle Speaks challenges for Dark Jonesy’s punchcard.