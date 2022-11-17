Goat Simulator 3 has a pretty large map for you to explore either by yourself or with up to three friends. The map is filled with various satirical and comedic items from a copy of Ikea to the world’s first goat-only zoo. As you make your way across the map, you will notice that parts of it are hidden. Like most open-world games, you will need to reveal the map to know what locations are in each section. This guide will show you how to reveal map sections in Goat Simulator 3.

How to reveal the map in Goat Simulator 3

The map of Goat Simulator 3 is made up of six different sections with each area featuring multiple activities such as events and multiplayer minigames for you to participate. Revealing the map is rather simple and the game actually tells you how to do it early on in the game. After appearing on the farm in Fairmeadows Ranch, you will see a large tower referred to as a Goat Tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get near the Goat Tower, you will see a prompt on the screen that will allow you to synchronize with the tower. Hold down the button shown on the screen to synchronize with the tower. This is an obvious reference to previous Assassin’s Creed titles where you need to climb large buildings to reveal the map. After synchronizing with the map section, you will get a brief cutscene revealing areas of interest that are nearby. You can tell where a Goat Tower is on the map thanks to the greyed-out tower symbols with question marks. You can even mark undiscovered Goat Towers with waypoints to make them easier to spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at the map, you will now see “?” symbols that mark where you can find events. Highlighting a revealed map section will reveal how many collectibles and areas of interest there are in the area. It will even reveal how many gear pickups there are. Multiplayer activities that you find will also appear on the map in purple circles.