How to rob the bank in Roblox Brookhaven

You don’t have to be a law-abiding citizen in Brookhaven, and can happily live a life of crime if you wish. One of the ways you can express yourself as a criminal is to rob the bank. This is fun and will get you a nice big bag of loot.

There are a couple of steps to robbing the bank in Roblox Brookhaven, so in this guide, we will run through them all so that you can plan the perfect heist.

The first thing to do is grab the green keycard from the back of the bank, on the ground floor. You can find it near the manager’s desk and can pick it up just by clicking on it. This will allow you to open the door that leads to the vault.

When you grab the card, head up the stairs and use the card on the door at the top. All you need to do is have the card in your hand and then walk into the door and it will automatically open for you.

Click on the backpack button on the right side of the screen and scroll down to find the bomb. You can take it out and place it on the ground in front of the Vault door.

Hit the green button on the detonator that appears on the left side of the screen to cause it to explode, breaking open the door.

Now, open the bag again and click on the red X that will be covering the bomb to place that option back in the bag and pick up the large bag of money in the vault. Switch back to the card to open the door so you can leave again, then make your way out of the bank.

You will need to be careful, as an alarm will go off when you blow open the vault door, so if there are any police around, they will come running.