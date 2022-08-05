How to romance the Spirit in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim
Who said you can’t date a ghost?
Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a comedy romance visual novel where you end up on Murderer’s Island. There, you meet four of the iconic Killers from Dead by Daylight who you can either pursue a romantic relationship or get murdered by. One of the romance interests is the Spirit, a young woman who was brutally murdered by her father. Will you be able to win the Spirit over in Hooked on Yoy, or will you become just be another victim in her quest for revenge?
How to successfully romance the Spirit in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim
The Spirit is a tricky character to figure out. Some of the choices you’ll need to make in order to get her good ending aren’t exactly clear as they are with someone like the Huntress or Wraith. Here are all the choices that we made that got us the good ending with the Spirit in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim:
- Most of the choices at the start of the game don’t have an impact on your relationships. The only one that does matter is when the Ocean asks you to pick Mint Chip as your favorite ice cream flavor. Be sure to pick Mint Chip in order to avoid an early bad end.
- After introductions are done, you’ll be asked to go to one of four locations. Go to the bar, which is the option furthest on your left.
- When you arrive at the bar, pick Virgin Daiquiri as your drink of choice.
- When the Spirit asks you what your favorite book is, pick Dracula.
- You’ll be asked to play Spin the Bottle minigame where whoever you land on three times is considered your true match. If you land on Spirit at least three times, you’ll get closer to her. But if you don’t end up getting the Spirit, just reload your save and try again.
- When you’re playing the Slicing Meat minigame, you’ll don’t want to get a perfect score on this. Not getting a perfect score will impress the Spirit while getting only perfects will impress the Trapper.
- When you wake up next to the Spirit, tell you that “You’ve always been alone.”
- When the Spirit asks you what’s inside of you, say “Nothing but darkness.”
- At the campfire, select Spirit to tell a story. Then, after she’s finished select “Say nothing. Hug her.”
- When the Spirit asks you if you believe her, say “Who cares?”
- At the end of Day 1, you’ll be asked who you want to lay with you by the fire. Select the Spirit.
- On Day 2, you’ll talk to Claudette and Dwight. We told them that we’ve been “having a lovely time” on the island and agreed to sign their form.
- When you arrive at the pool, you’ll have to pick either between Spirit or another love interest. Select the Spirit.
- When you’re with the Spirit at the Black Lighthouse, you’ll want to say the following options: “Thanks,” “Sure, why not?,” and “Ask about the shards of glass sticking out from her.”
- You’ll be asked to play a minigame where you have to put lotion on the Spirit. We scored seven points (two perfects and three “not bads”) and managed to impress the Spirit.
- When Wraith and Spirit are fighting, make sure you pick the Spirit.
- When you get back to your date with the Spirit at the Black Lighthouse, she’ll tell you about duality of a cherry blossom tree. She’ll then ask you about how that duality makes you feel. Tell her that you would feel “Frustrated.”
- After your date, select “Be coy.”
- When you’re at the campfire, you’ll be asked to tell a story. Select “I’m not the storytelling type.” Then, select “Be gracious.” Eventually, everyone will give up on making you tell a story and move on. At this point, you’ll be asked which Killer you want to tell a story. Select the Spirit.
- When you’re asked who you want to hang out with, select the Spirit.
- When you get to the bar, tell Claudette that you would rather “Stay sober.” Then, order a “Dark and Stormy.”
- To finish off Day Two, you’ll be asked who you want to be eliminated. Pick anyone besides the Spirit.
- On Day Three, you’ll get flowers. Be sure to give them to the Spirit.
- Select “Go up, maybe die.”
- When you get to the top of the Black Lighthouse, you’ll need to play a minigame. Do well at it and you’ll impress the Spirit.
- Select “Say something.”
- The Trapper will ask you five questions about the Spirit. Here are all the correct answers to his little quiz: “Rin Yamaoka,” “A dragon,” “Restaurant,” “Black,” and “Not being seen for who you are.”
- To get the Spirit’s good ending, you need to kill Dwight.
- To get her bad ending, you need to spare Dwight and then select “I never loved you.”