Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Save Arabelle From The Druids

When you make your way inside the Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 and find a large mass of tieflings attempting to make their way through the druid’s ritual, you discover one of the tiefling children had been taken. She had been caught stealing the druid’s sacred statue of Silvanus, and because of such a horrible crime, the present leader, Kagha, had decided to dispose of the thieving child.

You can make a few choices during this encounter, and one of them is to ensure that Arabelle gets away from Kagha and returns to her family. Here’s what you need to know about how to save Arabelle from the Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How To Get Arabelle Back from Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before entering the Emerald Grove to speak with Kagha about Arabelle in Baldur’s Gate 3, I recommend saving the game. You’ll want to do this to make sure you get the outcome you want from this encounter, and if you mess up on a roll, it’s possible you can restart this scene again.

When you enter the private area of the Emerald Grove, inside the druid’s cave, Kagha will be standing next to Anabelle, with a horned viper nearby. Speak with Kagha, and a cutscene will play out Kagha is sharing that she’d like to have the snake bite Anabelle, but the other druid, Rath, is trying to reason with her. If you do nothing, Kagha will imprison Anabelle, but you have several options in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can choose from a variety of options that come down to Skill Checks, such as attempting to appeal to Kagha with a Nature check, a Persuasion check, or detecting her thoughts, or you might have an option based on your Baldur’s Gate 3 class to make a particular check. My character, for example, had the choice to make a Persuasion check based on them being a Monk, and they had advantage on the roll.

After making this roll, if you successfully complete this check, Kagha will let Anabelle go. However, if you fail this check, Kagha will imprison the girl, and you’ll need to return to her parents without the child. I recommend making a Baldur’s Gate 3 save to ensure you can replay this scene if the rolls do not go in your favor.

Now, return to Anabelle’s parents in the Emerald Grove to make sure she’s alright. They will be thankful for your part in saving her and reward you for your trouble. This early task is a good way to introduce yourself to Kagha, and figure out how you want to side with the tieflings or the Druids as they prepare to eject them from the grove, likely having to fight the goblin threat awaiting them.