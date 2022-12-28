Just about every match in Overwatch 2 has a big play from each team that turns the tide of battle and switches ownership of the point to that team. Whether it is pulling off some great headshots with Widowmaker or eliminating the entire enemy team with your Ultimate, saving your highlights to go back to look at later is a great feature. Here is how you can save your highlights in Overwatch 2.

Related: What is the current meta in Overwatch 2? Best team composition

How to save highlights in Overwatch 2 on console

If you want to save your highlights in Overwatch 2 on a console, you will need to use the built-in functions to capture those moments. You can do this either within the match you are playing or in the menu, go to Career Profile and tab over to History. Your recent five best highlights from the last 24 hours will appear here. You can view these highlights and do your capture right away. How to save captures is pretty similar on each console.

On Nintendo Switch, hold the Capture button (the square button with a circle in it), and it will automatically record the last 30 seconds.

On PlayStation, press Create (left of the touchpad with three vertical lines) on PS5 or Share on PS4 twice.

On Xbox, if you have a Series X controller, hold the record button (the box with a line pointing up in the middle of the controller). If you are playing with any other kind of controller, press the Xbox button to bring up the guide and press X.

How to save highlights in Overwatch 2 on PC and save location

If you are playing on PC, you can see your highlights by going to the History tab in Career Profile when you are not in a party. Select the highlight and press Save at the bottom of the screen to put in the information needed for saving it. You can also go to the Replays tab to view full matches you have recently played and create highlights in there.

After you have saved a highlight, you should be able to see the destination it was saved in at the bottom of the screen of the Highlights tab. By default, it should be sent to C:\Users\[PROFILE]\Documents\Overwatch\videos\overwatch.