How to save your game in Cris Tales

In Cris Tales, you will be juggling the past, present, and future as you attempt to save the world and all that you hold dear. As an RPG, there is a lot to do over the course of the game, and a considerable of playing time involved. This means you will want to save your game a lot to make sure you do not miss any progress.

When you want to save your game in Cris Tales, you will need to ensure that you are in the overworld, and not in a town or other area. You can get to the overworld by leaving any location. In the first town, this is done by heading down the south running street to the Main Square, then continuing south to the Town Exit.

Once you leave the town, hit the Enter button to bring up the main menu. Use the arrow keys to navigate to the Save option, then pick your save slot.

Hit Z to confirm the save, and after that, you can safely shut down the game if you wish. The game will also give you the chance to save before critical moments, such as boss fights.

As you explore the world, you will also come across spots that allow you to set up tents. If you have a tent in your Inventory, you can set it up to rest, or you can use the spot to save your progress if you wish.