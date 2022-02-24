You can get Cris Tales, one of 2021’s best RPGs, for free now on Epic Games Store

Free is a great price, and if you’re an RPG fan, you owe it yourself to take that deal for one of 2021’s best games. If you’ve never played Cris Tales, now’s your chance to grab it at no cost.

The Colombian-developed RPG is this week’s free Epic Games Store title. From now through March 3 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you just have to sign into the store to claim a copy. It’s normally priced at $39.99 USD, so this is a serious steal for a game that’s not even one year old. While this freebie only includes the base game, Cris Tales’ free December update added a new party member dungeon, so you’ll have all the content once your copy is fully patched up.

Cris Tales is a time-traveling RPG that incorporates the flow of time into its battle mechanics. By sending your enemies into the past or future, you can de-age them into their weaker, younger forms or accelerate effects like poison for a big burst of damage. If you do decide to grab the game and need a few pointers, we can help you get a Glowfruit and beat Volcano and Galley in the opening chapter.

The Epic Games Store offers freebies every week — all you need to do is sign up for an account and claim them. Services like PlayStation Plus and Games with Gold revoke your access if your subscription lapses, but Epic Games Store titles are yours to keep once downloaded. There’s a reason more than 500 million accounts have been created.