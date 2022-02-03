How to save your game in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

You cannot manually save your game in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The game uses an autosave system only, with just one save slot per playthrough, which means that you can’t undo any of the key decisions you make. It’s also worth knowing exactly how the autosave system works, so that you don’t end up losing progress.

There are two main points at which your game will autosave in Dying Light 2. The first is whenever you quit. When you quit, the game will save your status, so your inventory, the condition of your weapons, the time of day, your XP etc. will be the same when you reload the game, although your health, immunity, and stamina will always be refilled. Your location will not be saved. Instead, you’ll respawn at the nearest Safe Zone or Landmark. Or on some quests you’ll respawn at the most recent checkpoint. Checkpoints are usually fairly frequent, so you won’t usually lose much progress.

It’s also worth knowing what options you have when you die. You can either call for help, respawn, or revive at dusk. All three options will respawn you at the nearest Safe Zone or Landmark, but reviving at dusk will forward time until 19:00, just as it’s starting to get dark. The game’s conditions change dramatically between day and night. Some things are easier at night; others much harder. Respawning and calling for help will respawn you at the nearest Safe Zone or Landmark immediately (in in-game time). The difference with calling for help is that it opens your game up to co-op play with other players, which you can actually do at any time, not just when you die. During some quests, the revive at dusk option is not available.