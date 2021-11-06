How to see every weapon’s damage rate and other stats in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Frantically weighing the pros and cons of weapon attachments in Call of Duty is officially a thing of the past. In the Multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Vanguard, players now have the right to see beyond the general concepts of each attachment applied in the Gunsmith. Not only will this installment tell you about what properties of the gun will be affected; there’s now a feature offering an extensive report on what exactly the damage, rate of fire, and recoil rate is on each weapon.

It’s best to first view this report when all of the attachments on your desired weapon are equipped. Next, while looking at your last applied attachment, press R2 or RT (depending on your platform). A chart will then appear on the screen (as shown below) detailing what your current weapon’s statistics are. In addition, as you hover over another attachment in a particular category, the chart will then detail the increases and decreases of these weapon attributes if it is chosen.

When using this feature, we strongly recommend taking the Vital Damage statistic into account the most. This measures the peak damage your weapon can do, particularly when dealing out headshots. Thus, even if a gun’s base damage is lower than expected, veteran players with better accuracy will most likely see the effects of its Vital Damage more than anything else.

