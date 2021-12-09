How to see footsteps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To see footsteps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you need to switch the “Visualize Sound Effects” option on in settings. To do this, bring up the sidebar, then select the icon that looks like a menu overlapping a cog. Select settings from the menu, then go to the Audio tab, which is labelled with a speaker icon. Under the Sound heading on the Audio tab, set “Visualize Sound Effects” to on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the “Visualize Sound Effects” option is on, then you’ll see a radial display on your in-game HUD that indicates what direction a sound is coming from and what kind of sound it is. Sound categories include footsteps, gunfire, vehicle engines, and chests. One thing this feature can’t tell you though is how close or distant a sound is. Generally speaking though, if it’s showing footsteps, then they’re coming from very nearby.

Related: How to auto run in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The “Visualize Sound Effects” display is very useful in helping determine where enemy players are, especially if you’re not using headphones, or surround-sound, or if your hearing is impaired for any reason. And even if you are using surround-sound and have perfect hearing, it can still be useful to have some extra visual information to help pinpoint where sounds are coming from. It’s also really useful that the sounds are displayed in the center of the screen, unlike the sound indicators on the compass, which can be easy to miss.