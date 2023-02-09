As you progress through Hogwarts Legacy, you will collect many items that you will want to keep and some that you will want to get rid of. Unfortunately, not all gear can be kept and unwanted gear should be gotten rid of if for nothing more than to score some extra Galleons. After all, you will need all of the Galleons you can get if you want to buy all of the items you need for school and the gear required to keep you safe. This guide will show you how to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get rid of gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with gear items that you will eventually equip on your character to give them an edge in battle. Gear increases your offensive and defensive stats so that you can survive longer in battle and really hurt those dark wizards and poachers. Of course, you will undoubtedly need to get rid of a few gear pieces at some point during your adventure. Your inventory is limited and you can’t hold onto everything. Plus, the extra Galleons definitely don’t hurt.

Related: How to upgrade gear and give them traits in Hogwarts Legacy

When you have too many items and not enough inventory space to carry them all, you will need to sell some of your gear. Luckily, getting rid of items is very simple and can be done as soon as you come across your first shop in Hogsmeade. You will go to Hogsmeade during your first day of class after you have completed both Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you need to sell some items, go to any of the shops marked by a symbol that looks like a stack of Galleons. Talk to the shop owner and use the number buttons on your controller to go over to the sell menu. Each rarity of gear sells for a different price with green-colored gear being the least valuable and orange-colored gear being the most valuable. Hold down the button that appears on your screen to sell the selected item. On PlayStation, this button defaults to X, and on Xbox, it defaults to A. Make sure to save up your Galleons.