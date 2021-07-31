For those who like to live on the wild side of life in BitLife, you can choose to steal vehicles and then sell them off. It’s not the most profitable profession you can choose to have, and there’s a lot of risks involved, but it’s different than having your character become a doctor or a famous writer. This guide breaks down how to sell stolen cars in BitLife.

Before you can sell a vehicle in the game, you need to steal it. You can go to the Activities tab, scroll down to crimes, and choose the Grand Theft Auto option. When you do, you’ll have the choice to grab five different vehicles. Our best recommendation to successfully steal a car is to pick the lower quality options. The less expensive the car, the higher chances you have of not being caught. The higher quality and better cars in BitLife have better security.

Once you successfully have the vehicle, you can find it under your character’s asset page. The car’s overall quality should be decent, but if it’s not, you can choose to repair it and give it some maintenance. You want to make sure it’s at the highest quality that it can be before selling it. In the same menu where you can repair it, there’s the option to sell it. You’ll have the opportunity to sell it through an online advertisement or on the black market.

There’s the chance that in the same year you stole it, you might not find a buyer. All you have to do is wait a year, give it some additional maintenance, and then try again. You should fully expect not to sell the vehicle for its total price.

After you’ve sold the car, you’ll receive the immediate payment, and you can use the money however you like. Because these are typically lower-quality cars, you can expect to receive anywhere between 15,000 and 40,000 for them. Of course, if you successfully steal a higher-quality car, you can expect to receive more.