How to send gifts in Forza Horizon 5

If you have any duplicate Forza Horizon 5 cars in your collection and don’t know what to do with these vehicles, perhaps think about sending a gift. FH5 has a feature in which users can pick a car from their garage, and gift it to another player. But how do you do this? There’s a couple of different ways to send a gift, so let’s get into it.

To send a gift, go the pause menu. From there, hit RB to go to the My Horizon part of menu. Select Gift Drop, and here is where you can send a gift to a player.

From here, you will be directed to the Garage. You will be prompted to choose a car from your collection. Select it with A, and then you will have the option to choose who the car goes to.

The car can go to one of the following:

Anyone

New Players

Returning Players

New Hall of Fame members

Community Contributors

From there, you can also choose to send a note, as well as decide whether you want to include or not include your username with the gift. Once the car is sent out, it will permanently leave your collection.

We should note that you are not able to send the gift to the individual of your choosing. Additionally, some legendary cars, like Forza Edition vehicles, can’t be gifted.

Also, there are a number of destinations that you can go to in Mexico and send a gift, rather than do this through the main menu.

If you have unlocked any barn finds, you will be able to go to one of the 14 warehouses after discovering the legendary cars and send a gift from there by clicking X.