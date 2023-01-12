How to set up a Discord poll bot – The best Discord poll bots

Discord is quickly becoming synonymous with gaming thanks to its easy and efficient voice chat, along with a slew of commands available to keep gaming communities moderated and focused on the topic at hand. If you own or moderate a Discord community, using various bots for polls should become second nature, as it allows quick communication with the community at large. Using bots in Discord has thankfully become streamlined over the years — here are the three best Discord poll bots to use, and how to set them up.

EasyPoll

We like EasyPoll because it’s simple to set up and run, needing little to no training of moderators to interact with its functionality. Invite the bot to any owned Discord channel, and summon a poll using the ‘/poll’ command. This will introduce multiple options for the poll maker, available by clicking within the text field. After typing in the command, a field saying +24 optional will appear in the text field. This allows moderators and admins to customize how many responses are available, and what those responses can be.

That’s everything necessary to know for EasyPoll usage, which is what makes it such a fantastic option. Easily embedded into the Discord server, with a quick learning period for all Discord moderators, and easily understood options. What more could be asked for?

SurveyBot

SurveyBot is a bit more feature-rich than EasyPoll, which is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it gives moderators and community more options and abilities with the inclusion of a singular bot. On the other hand, it takes a bit longer to become comfortable with before moderators can be expected to quickly fire new polls and surveys. Once again, inviting this bot is simple: click the link and invite them to an owned server — you’ll see the bot appear on the right side of the Discord server, within the user list.

The standard ‘/poll’ command is enough to bring up a multitude of options with SurveyBot, but it should be noted that the answers are divided by a semi-colon. Within the text field are two listed responses for the poll: ‘As hard as possible’ and ‘Please stop asking us things,’ both of which are selectable responses once the poll is posted. SurveyBot also gives the moderators a preview of how a poll will look before posting, which is helpful when moderators are learning syntax. The end result, however, is a very attractive poll with easily understood responses for your invited friends.

StrawPoll

While the Lorem Ipsum text featured on its page may deter some, StrawPoll is a tried and true Discord poll bot that is straight foward and easily controlled. Like the other bots, a poll can be created with the command ‘/poll’ which creates a text field where the poll questions and responses can be customized by the poll creator. Uniquely, StrawPoll allows users to create a poll externally, then linked into Discord, with the ‘/strawpoll’ command.

The answers in StrawPoll must be entered manually, and individually. So if you want three available responses, you’ll need to add Answer1, Answer2, and Answer3 fields manually, then fill them out. This means that using the StrawPoll is a bit slower than other methods, but the additional control may be worthwhile for some moderators and admins. Note that using an emoji for a response removes the corresponding letter from the selected option.