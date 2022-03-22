Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed cross platform/crossplay?

Illfonic, the developer best known for Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds, has a new asymmetrical multiplayer game on the block. Announced during GDC 2022, can players expect any sort of crossplay support for the online-centric Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed?

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers full crossplay between consoles and PC. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. As an asymmetrical four versus one multplayer game, each player in a single session could theoretically be on a different platform.

If for some reason you’re unable to get a full squad going with random people or friends, the game does fill in empty spots with AI-controlled characters. While this may not be necessary with crossplay support hopefully leading to a healthy player base, it’s a welcome feature to have.

In a similar manner to the team’s take on Friday the 13th, the license appears to be used purposefully. While the main crew of Ghostbusters are comprised of customizable characters, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles as Ray Stanz and and Winston Zeddemore, helping players as they gain experience in the field. Interestingly, it appears to follow franchise cannon, with the developers stating that it takes place after Ghostbusters: Afterlife.