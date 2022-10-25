How to shoot all the Ghost Team targets in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — Practice Makes Perfect achievement

Ghost team is the 16th mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You are playing as both John “Soap” McTavish and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick as you forcible take back Alejandro’s Mexican Special Forces base from the evil clutches of Shadow Company CEO and commander Phillip Graves. Later on in the mission, there’s a challenging achievement/trophy up for grabs; namely, Practice makes Perfect. Shooting all the targets in the training area might sound easy on paper, but the description forgets to mention that you’re being attacked by a tank the whole time you have to do this.

Don’t even attempt it on anything other than Recruit difficulty, be patient, and always make sure there’s some solid cover between you and the tank. Take out all the Shadow Company infantry before you start, but don’t take out the tank, as that’ll complete the objective. There are no checkpoints, so if you die, all the targets you’ve shot revert to un-shot. The targets in question are the 33 printed boards that lie down flat when you shoot them, not the black targets with orange circles.

All target locations in the Ghost Team training area

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first building (on the east side, where Rodolfo hides the whole time) has five targets: three inside and two on the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The building to the north has 10 targets: two outside, four inside, and four on the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The building to the south has four targets: two outside and two inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The building to the west has five targets: One outside, two inside, and two on the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hollow concrete blocks against the west wall have two targets: 1 on top at the south end and one inside at the north end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The container in the southwest corner has one target outside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The southeast corner has five targets: four among the burned-out cars, and one on top of a container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The wooden shotgun range in the northwest corner has one target.