Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link is a GPS action RPG that throws players into a virtual world where they can freely explore the globe to complete their goals. While it’s a mobile-only title, the community is still incredibly excited about it and wants to play it, even in its beta form.

The Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link closed beta test is closer than ever, allowing anyone in the right region to hop into the game early, provide feedback, and help shape its development. However, there’s no way anyone’s going to play the game early unless they sign up for the closed beta test in time. In this guide, we’ve outlined everything fans need to know about how to sign up.

How to Sign up for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test

To sign up for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test, users need to visit the game’s official website and click the button in the top right-hand corner of the home page. This will lead to the closed beta test sign up form, where users can provide all of their details for a chance to get into the test.

The sign up form is only available until November 19, 2023. After that, fans will need to wait for the next chance to get into one of the game’s betas. In the meantime, they could always play through other entries in the Kingdom Hearts series.

When is the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test

At the time of writing, it’s not known when the Kindom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test will start and take place. However, fans were given the chance to sign up for the closed beta test on October 30, 2023, so we’d expect the test to take place at some point before the end of 2023. We’re not sure if this will lead quickly into the game’s official release, but it’s more likely it’ll be another beta.

Who Can Sign up for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test

Only fans in the UK and Australia can sign up for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test. Square Enix is only opening this particular test up to these regions, so users outside of them won’t be able to take part. However, we’d expect future betas to be open for more users worldwide.

This game should be a breath of fresh air for fans who aren’t a fan of Sora’s more realistic look because it leans heavily on the traditional art style players have come to love.